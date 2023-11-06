Dubai Police reward law-abiding e-scooter riders with pin as part of safety campaign

Dubai Police have awarded several cyclists and e-scooter riders with a special pin for their dedication to adhering to traffic laws.

They were also given a certificate for using correct safety equipment, such as bike lights and hi-vis jackets.

The rewards were issued last week as part of the force's campaign to encourage safe use of e-scooters and bicycles in the emirate.

“We organised a team to monitor law-abiding riders and to recognise them for following safety rules while using e-scooters and bicycles,” said Brig Saif Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police's traffic department.

“Officers stopped the riders and honoured them with a special pin and a certificate.

Riders who complied with traffic laws, wore suitable safety equipment and kept to designated roads and lanes were rewarded. Photo: Dubai Police

“Our aim is to boost awareness and encourage riders to get the scooter hero pin,” he said.

Dubai Police recently warned of the dangers of irresponsible use of e-scooters and e-bikes. In the first eight months of 2023, five riders were killed and 29 were injured in accidents.

More than 10,000 fines were also issued to riders breaking safety rules.

Dubai Police Awards Scooter Hero Pin to Law-Abiding Riders. pic.twitter.com/65ruaHiJD8 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 5, 2023

Law-abiding riders were those who adhered to designated roads and lanes, complied with traffic laws, and wore suitable helmets and reflective vests.

“The criteria also includes fitting a bright and reflective white light at the front of the bicycle and a bright and reflective red light at the rear, along with ensuring the overall safety of the entire bicycle, including its brakes,” Brig Al Mazrou added.

“Having more patrols to crackdown on irresponsible riders and launching awareness campaigns will reduce the fatalities on the roads.”

Ignoring traffic lights, not wearing helmets and riding outside of designated zones have been cited as common causes of accidents.

The Dubai government has sought to ensure the safe use of e-scooters to take cars off the road and reduce emissions.

People who do not have a full driving licence must apply for a free e-scooter permit and pass an online test on the RTA website.

Riders must be at least 16 years old and helmets are mandatory. The speed limit for e-scooters is 20kph.