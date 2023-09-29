Dubai Police impounds 36 cars in two days for breaking traffic laws

Dubai Police has impounded 36 cars in two days for violating traffic rules and regulations.

The force on Friday said violations ranged from reckless driving to making unauthorised modifications to vehicles and littering on public roads.

Fines to release an impounded car can reach up to Dh50,000.

At least 80 per cent of offenders were involved in severe accidents, involving death or serious injuries, said Col Muhammad Abdullah Khalfan Al Qaedi, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

#News | #DubaiPolice impounds 36 vehicles and enforces Decree No. (30) of 2023, bringing the fine value for releasing the impounded vehicle to Dh50,000.



Details:https://t.co/lcj7akNocY#YourSecurityOurHappiness#SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/YXrwQaE5Ss — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 29, 2023

He warned against reckless driving and speeding, adding that those who violating traffic rules and regulations will face heavy fines.

Col Al Qaedi urged the community to report traffic law violations through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by contacting the We Are All Police service on 901.

The announcement comes a week after the force warned drivers to stay in their traffic lanes after motorists caused more than 100 accidents and three deaths in the past eight months.

Dubai Police said the crashes also injured 75 people, two of them seriously.

Its advanced traffic surveillance system detected 529,736 instances of drivers straying from mandatory lanes.

“The negligence resulted in the unfortunate loss of three lives,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei of Dubai Police.

He said 44 people suffered moderate injuries, while 29 suffered minor injuries.

