Dubai police seize 24 vehicles for reckless driving during rainy weather

Dubai Police seized 24 vehicles and motorcycles for dangerous driving during the recent rainy weather.

The force said that the drivers were engaged in hazardous and reckless traffic behaviour in the Al Rowaiyah area, such as disturbing the peace.

“These were seized from motorists who defied traffic rules during the rainy weather, despite previous warnings,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police's traffic department, speaking of the general advice given during the inclement weather.

He said a total of 19 cars and five motorcycles were seized, with 35 severe penalties issued against the drivers.

Penalties can either be fines or black points or both.

Offenders were fined and referred to traffic prosecutors for further legal action.

The offenders were caught as traffic patrols in the area were increased during the poor weather.

It can cost up to Dh50,000 to release a seized vehicle, while the duration of confiscation varies depending on the seriousness of the violation.