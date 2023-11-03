UAE weather: Rain expected in east and parts of the west at the weekend

UAE residents could be in for a wet weekend, with showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday, particularly in the east of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Friday would be partly cloudy at times, with possible rainfall over some coastal and western areas.

According to global forecaster Windy, the first of the wet weather is expected in Abu Dhabi on Friday, with the western region seeing showers that will eventually reach the island by mid-afternoon before clearing.

The NCM said Friday night would be humid with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

The national forecaster said Saturday would be partly cloudy at times, with rain over some eastern and southern areas

Windy said there would be rain from around midday in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and areas along the eastern coast before spreading across Dubai and up to Hatta.

The showers are expected to have cleared by late afternoon, giving way to clear weather.

According to the NCM, Sunday will be partly cloudy again with further rain expected over some areas, especially over the eastern and northern areas.

Windy said the heaviest of the rain will be around Fujairah and Hatta but will clear by late afternoon.