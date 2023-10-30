What's the weather like in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in November?

The heat is off for UAE residents who are ready to embrace cooler weather as the much-anticipated winter season approaches.

It's time to hit the beach, take a walk in the park and head down to the desert as temperatures plunge from their summer highs and humidity recedes.

The Emirates could witness a 10°C swing from temperatures in the mid-30s at the start of last month by the time November draws to a close.

But as the mercury falls in the final months of the year, the chances of rain steadily rise.

The UAE has already experienced an unseasonably soggy October, with large parts of the country lashed with heavy rain as well as thunder and lightning.

Is it more rainy in the UAE in November?

The National Centre of Meteorology has already predicted more wet weather to come in the first days of the month.

While rainy days could be on the horizon, November is typically much drier than the period from December to April.

Official NCM figures – covering 2003 to 2022 – show the UAE averages about 2.5mm of rain in November.

In contrast, the country can expect 11.3mm of rainfall in December, with more than 10mm usually falling in January.

Residents are advised to check daily weather forecasts for wet days ahead, while making the most of the largely dry weather during the month.

What's the temperature like in November?

Accuweather, a global online forecasting service, predicts daytime temperatures in Dubai will peak at 36°C in the first week of November but dip to 27°C before the month is out.

Evening temperatures are set to drop from 27°C at the start of November to 18°C by the end of the month, Accuweather data shows.

Abu Dhabi residents will also benefit from a drop in temperatures as the weeks go by.

Daytime temperatures will range from highs of 36°C to a balmy 26°C.

Evening temperatures in the capital are set to fall to 17°C before the month is out.

UAE hit by October deluge - in pictures