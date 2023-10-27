UAE weather: Cooler weekend conditions follow safety alert over heavy rain

Temperatures are expected to fall to 32°C in Dubai and 33°C in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and for weather to remain largely dry at the weekend, after two days of stormy conditions.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects the mercury to creep up as humidity levels rise after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that hit the Northern Emirates on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The downpours prompted some organisations to issue work-from-home orders and affected schools offered remote learning.

Dubai Municipality said on Friday that it handled 279 calls during the rainy period, which were responded to by 484 engineers and technicians, and 1,150 assisting workers.

Slightly cooler weather is expected in Abu Dhabi at night with lows of 25°C and 22°C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Temperatures in Sharjah and Fujairah will reach 31°C and 32°C on Saturday, with lows of 23°C and 25°C, respectively.

In its weekly bulletin, the weather bureau warns that more rain could fall early next week.

While temperatures will rise to 36°C in Dubai at the start of next week, foggy conditions will begin to form on Saturday with wind speeds of up to 35kph, kicking up dust and sand and reducing visibility.

Thunderstorms illuminate the Dubai skyline

However, the mercury will drop considerably in the evenings to the low twenties on Tuesday.

Clouds will linger for a few days, with rain possible in Dubai on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind speeds early next week will reach up to 40kph, and the conditions in the Arabian Sea will be calm.

Days of rain

The clearer conditions come after downpours, thunderstorms and lightning battered the Northern Emirates on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain started to move across Dubai and the Northern Emirates into the east of the country on Thursday afternoon.

The downpours in Dubai and Abu Dhabi started early in the day, with thunder and lightning occurring in both emirates on Thursday evening.

The unstable weather continued into Friday with parts of Dubai lashed by heavy rain accompanied by thunder in the morning.

The UAE Cabinet on Thursday advised public sector workers and public schools to return to remote working and distance learning in response to the adverse weather.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged private-sector companies “to apply flexible work patterns” in a post issued on social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.