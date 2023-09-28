What's the weather like in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in October?

Another sizzling UAE summer has drawn to a close with the arrival of autumn set to be accompanied by cooler temperatures and a chance to venture outside more comfortably, particularly at night.

It's time to begin filling social diaries with al fresco dining dates, head to the beach and get exercise routines back on track as blazing heat and high humidity recedes.

The mercury is gradually declining in the final days of September – and the good news for most is the weather will only get cooler in the months to come.

Daytime temperatures will remain relatively high but will still fall to below 40°C, a noticeable difference for those in the Emirates throughout the summer months.

The National Centre of Meteorology's latest weather bulletin forecasts temperatures will dip to 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday, the first day of the new month.

The drop in night temperatures will be another change, falling to 29°C in both the capital and Dubai on Sunday.

October weather report

Accuweather, a global online forecasting service, predicts temperatures in Dubai during the day will largely remain in the mid 30s throughout the month, peaking at 40°C and reaching lows of 34°C.

It is a similar story in Abu Dhabi, with daytime temperatures ranging from 39°C to 34°C.

Temperatures at night will steadily decline in both cities as the weeks go by, dropping from 29°C at the start of the month in Abu Dhabi to 21°C by the end of October.

In Dubai, evening temperatures will range from 30°C to 21°C, the weather site forecasts.

In keeping with the UAE's dry climate, there is little rain in October.

But there is a far greater chance of a wet day than in September, according to the NCM.

Average rainfall in October is 13.6mm, more than double the 5.6mm typically recorded in the previous month.

After the sticky conditions of recent months - September is often referred to as 'Sweat-tember' due to its humidity - October typically sees some respite from the muggy weather.

Humidity levels, which peak in July, August and September, begin to drop off in October and will decline further in the remainder of the year and into the early months of 2024.