President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

During the phone call, the two leaders called for urgent diplomatic action to prevent further military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

They also discussed the developments taking place in the wider Middle East as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the priority of intensifying efforts to protect civilians in Gaza, as well as ensuring the rapid delivery of aid.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed orders medical treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children

The two leaders also touched on various aspects of co-operation and bilateral relations that serve the mutual interests of both countries.

The phone call comes a day after Sheikh Mohamed directed that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to UAE hospitals for medical treatment.

A statement on Thursday said the injured would be transported from Gaza and accompanied by their families.