Israel-Gaza war live: Anger as scores killed or injured in strikes on Jabalia refugee camp

Strong condemnation from Arab world as Israel claims it killed the commander of Hamas's Jabalia battalion

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • At least 400 killed or injured in air strike on Jabalia refugee camp
  • UAE, Saudi Arabia and others condemn Jabalia attacks
  • Israel claims to have killed Hamas Jabalia commander in strikes
  • Bolivia severs ties with Israel and Colombia and Chile recall envoys
  • Some wounded Palestinians to receive treatment in Egypt
  • Gaza death toll crosses 8,500
Israel intensifies attack on Gaza - in pictures

Flames rise during an Israeli air strike on west Gaza

The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinians check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis

Updated: November 01, 2023, 7:06 AM