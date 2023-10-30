Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday received James Cleverly, the UK Foreign Minister, in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed the latest developments in the region and reviewed international efforts towards de-escalation, protecting civilians and ensuring the sustainable and safe delivery of relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza.

They also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them further in the common interest of both countries and the region.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the importance of doubling efforts made by the international community to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region.

He also highlighted the deep-rooted ties the UAE and UK share and their growing strategic partnership that spans various sectors.

The meeting, held during a business luncheon on Monday, was also attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Abdullah bin Touq, Minister of Economy.