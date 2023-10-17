Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat for talks amid escalating Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in Muscat for a Gulf Co-operation Council meeting to discuss the continuing war between Israel and Hamas.

He was received by Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jasem Al Budaiwi, GCC Secretary General, on Tuesday, state news agency Wam reported.

The GCC meeting was requested by Oman amid the escalating situation in Gaza.

Also attending the meeting from the Emirates were Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, Mohammed Al Daheri, UAE Ambassador to Oman, and Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE ambassador to Jordan.

The leaders are aiming to consult and hold discussions on recent developments in the region.

The meeting comes a day after President Sheikh Mohamed held further talks with international leaders over the Israel-Gaza crisis to renew calls for civilian lives to be protected and for crucial humanitarian aid to be delivered.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with global leaders on Israel-Gaza war

The UAE leader underlined the need to end violence in the Gaza Strip, during calls with King Abdullah of Jordan, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, state news agency Wam reported early on Monday morning.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of safeguarding civilians from being dragged into an 'escalating cycle of violence.'

He called for the release of hostages and emphasised that humanitarian corridors be opened to allow for the safe transport of crucial aid to the Gaza Strip.

The death toll on both sides since the start of the conflict has crossed 4,000.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned that the Middle East is "on the verge of the abyss".

The latest from the Israel-Gaza war – in pictures