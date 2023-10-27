Motorcyclist fined for riding at 280kph and doing 'wheelies' on Dubai road

A motorcyclist has been arrested and fined for riding at speeds of up to 280kph and performing “wheelies” on Dubai's roads, police said on Friday.

Video of the incident, which went viral online, showed the motorbike rider behaving recklessly on Sheikh Zayed Road at night.

“The video captured the offender engaging in dangerous behaviour, riding at high speed between vehicles and performing stunts on one wheel, putting their safety and the safety of other road users at serious risk,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, head of the Dubai Police Traffic Department.

Maj Gen Al Mazroui said the rider admitted reckless driving.

The Suzuki motorcycle was confiscated and the rider fined Dh50,000 ($13,610).

Dubai Police gave 23 black points to a motorcyclist who filmed himself reaching 280km/ph on a main road. Photo: Dubai Police

He was also handed 23 black points on his licence – just one point short off an automatic driving ban.

Police did not disclose when or where the incident took place and did not give any further details about the motorcyclist.

According to Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding vehicle impoundment, a fine of up to 50,000 AED is imposed for releasing the seized motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/sUd9OCDVQ8 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 27, 2023

According to Dubai Police figures, 2,215 breaches of road rules by motorcyclists were recorded last year, with 858 motorbikes seized for rule-breaking in the past seven months.

Maj Gen Al Mazroui underlined the force's zero-tolerance approach to those putting lives at risk on the roads.

He said 80 per cent of bikers guilty of such reckless behaviour were killed or sustained serious injuries in accidents.

Members of the public are urged to report reckless driving by calling 901 or through the force’s smart app.