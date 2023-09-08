Three female bikers arrested for performing stunts on Dubai roads

Three women in Dubai have been arrested for driving their motorbikes recklessly on the emirate’s roads.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, head of Dubai's traffic police, said the arrests were made after a video of the women performing the stunts went viral online.

“One of them tampered with the number plate of her bike by bending it, thinking this would help her evade being identified and held accountable,” he said.

#شرطة دبي تضبط فتيات يقدن دراجاتهن النارية بتهور بهدف الاستعراض.



التفاصيل:https://t.co/cyFytuLYSQ pic.twitter.com/hQUJcWmfAP — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 8, 2023

“Our officers made the arrest after the video showed the three women doing dangerous moves like standing on the motorbike, one-wheel driving or driving without using the handlebars,” said Maj Gen Al Mazroui.

“Nearly 80 per cent of motorists who do similar reckless traffic behaviours have been involved in serious accidents that caused deaths or severe injuries.”

He said the women were questioned and admitted reckless driving.

Their motorcycles were confiscated and fines issued for numerous traffic offences, including driving in a manner that endangers lives – a charge with a Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic black points on the driving licence and the impounding of the vehicle for two months.

“According to UAE traffic law, it would cost nearly Dh50,000 to retrieve an impounded vehicle,” said Maj Gen Saif.

Members of the public are urged to report reckless traffic behaviour by calling 901 or through the force’s smart application.