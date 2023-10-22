UAE weather: Rain expected in south and east

Rain and fog are expected to persist on Sunday and Monday in parts of the UAE, particularly in western areas.

Showers are likely in the east and south over the next two days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers “to be careful due to low horizontal visibility during the formation of fog”.

They urged motorists to “exercise caution” and keep to the speed limit shown on the information boards across the motorways.

The warning came a day after heavy to moderate rainfall across Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Hatta and Al Ain.

The weather bureau asked motorists to use low beam headlights in reduced visibility and to refrain from driving during heavy rainfall.

Fog could blanket southern areas such as Liwa, with visibility down to 1,000 metres in areas where mist is thick.

The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 16.7°C in the Jais mountains.

The highest temperature was 40°C in Sweihan on Saturday afternoon.