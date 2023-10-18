Weather warning issued as heavy rain hits Ras Al Khaimah

A weather warning was issued on Wednesday as heavy rain fell in Ras Al Khaimah.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared the warning on its social media accounts along with footage of wet weather on the roads.

Rainfall was expected to continue until at least 7pm on Wednesday, according to the weather bureau's website, with wind speeds reaching 40kph.

The NCM also shared footage of cars driving on roads wet from the rain in Ras Al Khaimah, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This follows on from Tuesday when heavy rain fell in parts of Dubai, with the NCM warning similar weather would affect other parts of the country later in the week.

The NCM recorded downpours on the Al Qudra Road, with further rainfall over the Saih Al Salem and Al Marmoom areas of the emirate on Tuesday.

The Northern Emirates experienced heavy rain on Saturday, while fog and mist have blanketed skies for much of the month.