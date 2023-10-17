Weather warning as Dubai is hit by heavy rain

Parts of Dubai were lashed by heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon with authorities warning of more wet weather to come across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology recorded downpours on Al Qudra Road at 3.26pm, with further rainfall over the Saih Al Salem and Al Marmoom areas of the emirate.

The weather bureau said the wet weather could persist until at least 7pm.

It issued a yellow alert covering Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, calling on people to "be aware" of the unstable conditions when venturing outside.

A more severe orange notice - cautioning against hazardous weather- is also in place for a stretch of desert between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The NCM shared video on social media of heavy rain flooding roads.

Light rain was reported in Abu Dhabi. Fujairah and Khor Fakkan during the afternoon.

The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 40kph in some eastern of the Emirates on Tuesday.