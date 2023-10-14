Weather alert as parts of UAE hit by heavy rain

Rain fell across the UAE on Saturday afternoon, with authorities issuing an alert over “hazardous” weather expected to persist until the evening.

Heavy downpours were recorded in Ras Al Khaimah shortly after 5pm, with further rainfall reported in Sharjah and Fujairah during the afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology released video footage on social media of water forming pools and streams on roads and in valleys.

The bureau warned that 'hazardous weather events were expected” in the Northern Emirates until at least 8pm in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It called on the public to comply with authorities' advice.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the NCM said mist and fog could form over some internal and coastal areas on Sunday and Monday morning.

Blustery weather could follow later in the week, with wind speeds set to approach 40kmph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures are expected to remain in the high 30s across the Emirates in the days ahead.