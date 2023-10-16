Sheikh Khaled attends World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the opening ceremony of the World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The five-day forum, organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until October 20.

It has attracted the participation of representatives from more than 160 countries.

During his visit, Sheikh Khaled stressed the importance of the UAE hosting the eighth session of the World Investment Forum, and its pivotal role in strengthening the global economy.

He added that hosting the forum confirms the country's commitment to promoting innovation and adopting sustainability standards, as well as supporting international partnerships.

Sheikh Khaled also pointed out the importance of the role of the forum in driving investment towards sustainable projects in renewable energy, the health care sector and infrastructure development.

Also in attendance was Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who stressed the importance of the emirate hosting the forum for the first time.

Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Maktoum conducted an inspection tour of the exhibition accompanying the forum, alongside a number of heads of states and government leaders.

The World Investment Forum provides an opportunity for more than 7,000 government officials, decision makers, business leaders and investors to discover issues relating to climate change, clean energy, health care and food security.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi.