President Sheikh Mohamed receives President of East Timor

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received Jose Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed current bilateral relations and opportunities to grow ties in all fields, particularly across the economy, trade and investment, as well as sustainability and climate action.

During the meeting, they also discussed the importance of the coming Cop28 conference, which the UAE will host next month, in pushing the international community to find practical solutions to climate change-related problems.

The two leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments, stressing the importance of promoting tolerance, coexistence and co-operation.

They also stressed the need for joint international action for peace, stability and development in the region.

For his part, the President of East Timor expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and shared his country's keenness to work with the UAE.

In attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of ministers and senior officials.