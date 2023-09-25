UAE sends 622 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Libya

The UAE has sent a total of 622 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Libya to help the victims of the flooding that has killed thousands.

Officials said the aid, which is part of the humanitarian air bridge set up between the UAE and Libya, will help more than 6,000 families, state news agency Wam reported.

The aid includes medical and health supplies to help prevent the spread of disease caused by stagnant water as well as personal hygiene supplies and food for those who have been affected by the crisis.

More than 28 aircraft have distributed aid to the worst affected areas, including the flood-damaged port city of Derna.

Shelter, food, health supplies and other crucial items were sent to areas that experienced the worst devastation as part of a relief programme launched by the Emirates Red Crescent to help those affected.

A flash flood broke through two dams upstream from the city of Derna after a hurricane-strength storm lashed the area on September 10, sweeping thousands of people into the sea.

Within hours of the storm, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed directed that urgent relief aid and search-and-rescue teams be sent to Libya.

Government officials and aid agencies have given death tolls ranging from about 4,000 to more than 11,000, and the floods have directly affected more than 880,000 people, the UN has reported.

Last week, the UAE's humanitarian delegation sent a dedicated disaster victim identification team to help identify the bodies of flood victims in Derna.

The 26-strong team of Emiratis were sent on Thursday with equipment and expertise to start the process of identifying the victims recovered from rubble or retrieved from flood waters.

