UAE sends further aid to Libya after deadly floods kill at least 11,300

A UAE aid plane has arrived in Libya to help survivors of the flooding caused by Storm Daniel.

The plane carrying hundreds of tonnes food and health packages landed at Benghazi Airport on Friday evening, state news agency Wam reported.

The flight comes after President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday ordered urgent aid as well as search-and-rescue teams to Libya after floods that have killed at least 11,300 people, according to a revised death toll from the Libyan Red Crescent.

At least 10,000 others are missing, the head of the aid group told the Associated Press on Thursday evening.

The new death toll is more than double estimates given by officials from Libya's eastern administration.

Storm Daniel caused havoc and flash floods in many towns in eastern Libya, with the worst damage in the city of Derna, where dams were destroyed and floodwaters washed away entire neighbourhoods, authorities said.

Read more UAE rescue teams arrive in Libya to help search for Storm Daniel flood survivors

Those who managed to reach the city described devastation in its centre, with thousands still missing and more than 30,000 displaced.

A search-and-rescue team arrived in Libya earlier this week, comprising 34 members equipped with vehicles, jet skis and search-and-rescue equipment.

A further five planes carrying three rescue teams, urgent relief aid and medical supplies landed at Benina Airport on Thursday.

The flights were operated as part of an air bridge set up by the UAE government to help the victims of the flood caused by Storm Daniel.

Libya's Derna latest – in pictures