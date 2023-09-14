'Wherever you go, you find bodies,' say Libya flood rescuers after 5,100 die in Derna

Teams searching through the devastation caused by the collapse of two dams in the Libyan city of Derna have compared the scene to “a Hollywood horror movie”.

The dams collapsed on Monday, causing a huge flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people.

Aid workers have struggled to reach the Mediterranean city after the disaster washed away most access roads.

Those who managed to reach the city described devastation in its centre, with thousands still missing and more than 30,000 displaced.

READ MORE Why did the Derna dams fail?

“Bodies are everywhere, inside houses, in the streets, at sea. Wherever you go, you find dead men, women, and children,” Emad Al Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, told AP from Derna. “Entire families were lost.”

Storm Daniel caused deadly flooding Sunday in many towns of eastern Libya, but the worst-hit was Derna.

Two dams in the mountains above the city collapsed, sending floodwaters roaring down the Wadi Derna river and through the city centre, sweeping away entire city blocks.

As much as a quarter of the city has disappeared, emergency officials said.

Waves rose as high as seven metres, Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Libya, told broadcaster France24.

Teacher Mohammed Derna said he, his family and neighbours rushed to the roof of their apartment building, stunned at the volume of water rushing by. It reached the second story of many buildings, he said. They watched people below, including women and children being washed away.

“They were screaming ‘Help, help’,” he said from a field hospital in Derna. “It was like a Hollywood horror movie.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 More than 10,000 people are missing in Libya after Storm Daniel caused devastating floods. Islam Alatrash for The National

Derna lies on a narrow coastal plain, under steep mountains. The only two usable roads from the south take a winding route through the mountains.

Collapsed bridges over the river split the city centre, further hampering movement.

Search teams went through shattered apartment buildings and retrieved the dead floating in the Mediterranean, Mr Al Falah said.

Ossama Ali, a spokesman for an ambulance centre in eastern Libya, said at least 5,100 deaths were recorded in Derna, along with around 100 others elsewhere in eastern Libya. More than 7,000 people in the city were injured.

An eastern Libyan interior ministry spokesman put the death tally in Derna at more than 5,300, the state-run news agency said.

The number of deaths is expected to increase since teams are still collecting bodies, AP reported. At least 9,000 people are missing, but that number could drop as communications are restored.

At least 30,000 people in Derna were displaced by the flooding, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration said.

The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa and Marj. Rescuers retrieved at least 150 bodies on Wednesday from the sea off Bayda, bringing the death tally in the town to about 200.

The startling devastation pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability. The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east, the other in the west, and the result has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas.

Ahmed Abdalla, a survivor who joined the search-and-rescue effort, said they were putting bodies in the yard of a hospital before taking them for burial in mass graves at Derna’s sole intact cemetery.

“The situation is indescribable. Entire families dead in this disaster. Some were washed away to sea,” Mr Abdalla said.

Derna is 250km east of Benghazi, where international aid started to arrive on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Turkey, Italy and the UAE, sent rescue teams and aid. The UK and German governments sent assistance too, including blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, tents, water filters and generators.

US President Joe Biden said the US would send money to relief organisations and co-ordinate with Libyan authorities and the UN to provide additional support.

Authorities transferred hundreds of bodies to morgues in nearby towns. More than 300, including 84 Egyptians, were brought to the mortuary in the city of Tobruk, 169km east of Derna, the local medical centre reported.

The victims’ lists reflected how Libya, despite its turmoil, was always a magnet for workers from around the region because of its oil industry.

More than 70 of Derna’s dead hailed from a single southern Egyptian village, El Sharif. On Wednesday morning, hundreds attended a mass funeral in the village for 64 people.

Rabei Hanafy said his extended family lost 16 men in the flooding, 12 of whom were buried on Wednesday. Another funeral for four others was held in a town in the northern Nile Delta.

Among those killed in Libya was the family of Saleh Sariyeh, a Palestinian originally from Ain Al Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon who had lived in Derna for decades.

The 62-year-old, his wife and two daughters were all killed when their home in Derna was washed away, his nephew Mohammed Sariyeh said.

The four were buried in Derna. Because of continuing gun battles in the camp, the family there could not hold a gathering to receive condolences from friends and neighbours, teacher Mr Derna said.

The city, about 900km east of the capital, Tripoli, is controlled by the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, a powerful military commander allied with the eastern Libyan government.

The rival government in western Libya, based in Tripoli, is allied with other armed groups.

Derna was once a centre for extremist groups in the years of chaos that followed the Nato-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.