UAE rescue teams arrive in Libya to help search for Storm Daniel flood survivors

Five planes carrying urgent aid and medical supplies land at Benina Airport in Benghazi

Five planes arrived at Benina Airport in Benghazi city from the UAE.

Sep 14, 2023
Five planes carrying three rescue teams, urgent relief aid and medical supplies have arrived in Benina Airport in Libya.

The flights were operated as part of the air bridge set up by the UAE government to help victims of the flooding caused by Storm Daniel.

On board were 64 people, part of the search-and-rescue teams helping the search for survivors, according to state news agency Wam.

More than 10,000 people are missing in Libya after Storm Daniel caused devastating floods.

To date, the UAE has sent 200 tonnes of aid via eight planes to Libya in the wake of the deadly flooding on Sunday.

At least 30,000 people have been displaced in the eastern city of Derna, the International Organisation for Migration in Libya said on Wednesday.

About 3,000 people were displaced in Albayda, 1,000 in Almkheley and 2,085 in Benghazi, the UN agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

It added that the number of deaths was currently unverified.

Updated: September 14, 2023, 9:56 AM
