At least 30,000 displaced by floods in Libyan city of Derna, UN agency says

At least 30,000 people have been displaced in the Libyan city of Derna due to floods unleashed by Storm Daniel, the International Organisation for Migration in Libya said on Wednesday.

About 3,000 people were displaced in Albayda, 1,000 in Almkheley, and 2,085 in Benghazi, the UN agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

It said the number of deaths was currently unverified.

The IOM and its partners were immediately sending "NFIs [non-food-items], medicines, search-and-rescue equipment and personnel to the affected areas", it said.

Hichem Abu Chkiouat, Minister of Civil Aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, said on Wednesday that more than 5,300 bodies have been counted in Derna. That toll is expected to increase significantly.

"The sea is constantly dumping dozens of bodies", Mr Abu Chkiouat told Reuters, adding that reconstruction would cost billions of dollars.

Storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns but Derna was hit the hardest.

As the storm pounded the coast on Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed.

Floodwaters washed down Wadi Derna, a river running from the mountains through the city and into the sea.

The devastation is an indication of the storm’s intensity, but also Libya's vulnerability. The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east and the other in the west, and the result in many areas has been neglect of infrastructure.

The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna, hindering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance to tens of thousands of people whose homes were destroyed or damaged.

Local emergency responders, including troops, government workers, volunteers and residents, continued digging through rubble looking for victims. They also used inflatable boats and helicopters to retrieve bodies from the water and inaccessible areas.

Bulldozers have worked over the past two days to fix and clear roads to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and heavy equipment urgently needed for the search-and-rescue operations.

The city is 250km east of Benghazi, where international aid started to arrive on Tuesday.

Mohammed Abu-Lamousha, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in the eastern government, on Tuesday put the death toll in Derna at more than 5,300, according to the state-run news agency. Dozens of others were reported dead in other towns in eastern Libya, he said.

Authorities have transferred hundreds of bodies to morgues in nearby towns. In the city of Tobruk, 169km east of Derna, the Medical Centre at the morgue in Tobruk received more than 300 bodies of people killed in the Derna flooding; among them were 84 Egyptians, according to a list of dead obtained by AP.

At least 10,000 people were still missing in the city, according to Tamer Ramadan, Libya envoy for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.