Libya floods: Hundreds remain trapped by Storm Daniel

Libyan authorities are battling to rescue hundreds of people trapped in their homes in the eastern city of Derna after devastating floods caused by Storm Daniel.

More than 2,000 people are feared dead in Derna and nearby cities, according to authorities, as the country's eastern government tackles the aftermath of the storm, which hit an area struggling after years of conflict.

At least four main bridges linking Derna, two buildings and two dams have collapsed in the city of 100,000 people that lies in a valley 900km east of the capital, Tripoli.

“We are estimating that more than 2,800 people may be dead by the time we reach them. Cities like Derna, Al Bayda and Al Marj simply did not stand a chance,” a medical source told The National on Tuesday.

“The death toll being announced overnight is conflicting because the resources to reach the victims right now are simply lacking.”

The devastation of Storm Daniel puts the Libyan conflict into focus, as most eastern cities have suffered heavy damage.

Poor infrastructure made the situation worse on Tuesday as authorities attempted to find a way to rescue people still trapped in their homes.

A car washed away by floodwaters in Derna, Libya. AP

Speaking on Libyan network Almasar, Oussama Hamad, leader of Libya's eastern government, reported “more than 2,000 dead and thousands missing” in Derna alone.

However, no medical sources or emergency services confirmed such figures.

Hundreds of residents are believed to be trapped in areas that are difficult to reach, with army-backed rescuers trying to come to their aid.

Libya's eastern authorities also confirmed that they had lost contact with at least nine soldiers during rescue operations as of Tuesday morning.

The Tripoli-based government led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced three days of national mourning and emphasised “the unity of all Libyans” in the face of the disaster.

The National Petroleum Company, which has its main oilfields and terminals in eastern Libya, declared “a state of maximum alert” and suspended flights between production sites where activity was drastically reduced.

A Derna city council official described the situation in the city as “catastrophic” and in need of “national and international intervention”, speaking to local TV channel Libya Al Ahrar.

In October 2014, Derna was taken over by ISIS before the extremist group was removed by the Derna Shura Council of Mujahedeen, a coalition of militias, in June 2015.

In 2018, the Libyan National Army liberated Derna, the final militant stronghold outside of its control in the eastern part of the country at the time.