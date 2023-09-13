UAE sends 150 tonnes of aid to Libya in response to deadly floods

Two Emirati aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of aid landed in Libya on Wednesday in response to flooding that has killed thousands.

Food, relief and medical supplies were delivered to Benina airport in the city of Benghazi, state news agency Wam reported.

The vital humanitarian support is part of an air bridge established by President Sheikh Mohamed in the wake of the disaster.

At least 10,000 people are believed to be missing after Storm Daniel wreaked havoc in many towns in eastern regions of the North African country.

The death toll in the eastern province of Derna rose to 5,300 people on Wednesday morning, the Interior Ministry said.

At least 600 people who died in floods in Derna were buried in mass graves, a resident told The National.

A UAE search-and-rescue team arrived in Libya on Tuesday to help survivors of the deadly storms.

The plane carrying 34 team members equipped with vehicles, jet skis and search-and-rescue equipment landed at Benghazi Airport, Wam reported.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Emirates Red Crescent chairman, has directed the organisation to send aid to Libyans in the most severely affected areas.