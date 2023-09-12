UAE sends urgent relief aid to Libya as floods kill thousands

Shipments of shelter, food and medical supplies are on their way to Libya from the UAE to help victims of the flooding caused by Storm Daniel.

Emirates Red Crescent chairman and the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed has directed Emirates Red Crescent to send aid to Libyans in the most severely affected areas.

At least 10,000 people are thought to be missing so far.

تنفيذا لتوجيهات #رئيس_الدولة .. حمدان بن زايد يأمر الهلال الأحمر بتقديم مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة للمتأثرين من الفيضانات في #ليبيا



The storm caused havoc and flash floods in many towns in eastern Libya, with the worst damage in the city of Derna, where dams were destroyed and floodwaters washed away entire neighbourhoods, authorities said.

A relief aircraft has already left the UAE, carrying a large amount of shelter and food supplies, as well as other necessities, according to Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC.

An ERC delegation has also been sent with the shipment to help distribute the aid materials and lead the ERC relief operations on the field.

The Libyan Red Crescent said on Tuesday that its teams counted more than 300 dead in Derna, which authorities have declared a disaster zone.

The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the town of Al Bayda, where about 50 people are reported dead. The main hospital was flooded and patients were evacuated, according to footage shared by the hospital on Facebook.

The towns of Susa, Al Marj and Shahat were also hit, the government said. Hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in schools and government buildings in the cities including Benghazi.

North-east Libya is one of the country’s most fertile and green regions. The Jabal Al Akhdar area – which includes Al Bayda, Al Marj and Shahat – is among the regions of the country with the highest average annual rainfall, the World Bank said.

Authorities in eastern and western Libya have launched efforts to help Derna residents.

The Health Ministry in Tripoli said a plane carrying 14 tonnes of medical equipment, medicine and body bags, along with healthcare workers, was sent to Benghazi on Tuesday. Other agencies have also pledged aid to Derna.