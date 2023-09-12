'Hundreds' buried in mass graves as Libya struggles to cope with flood devastation

At least 600 people who died in flooding caused by Storm Daniel in Libya's eastern province of Derna have been buried in mass graves, a resident has told The National.

Jameela Al Lafi, 43, from Martuba, south of the hardest-hit area, said her son, 20, helped with the burials.

She said the entire community of Martuba came together to offer assistance, following deadly floods in recent days that killed at least 2,000 people, with as many as 10,000 missing.

“We have seen the worst of it all. Whole families wiped out. Entire buildings disappearing," Ms Al Lafi, who runs a nursery, told The National.

"There are 10 and 12-storey buildings, with one or two apartments per family. Gone.

“Six hundred bodies were buried in the graveyard. They were using an excavator to create big graves so they can bury them all,” she said.

Ms Al Lafi said her sister, Najah, who lives in the city of Derna with her husband and children, fled to her family home on Thursday, after warnings from local authorities about an incoming storm.

There are concerns flooding could reach Libya's second most-populous city, Benghazi.

An official with the Libyan House of Representatives – the legislature of the country's eastern government – told The National Libya is “not equipped” to handle the type of flooding that hit the eastern area on Sunday.

“The situation is tragic. The fear now is that flooding will reach Benghazi,” Intisar Shennib, chairwoman of the women and children's affairs committee in the House of Representatives, said in a voice message sent exclusively to The National.

“The eastern area is completely cut off from other cities nearby and this has caused difficulty in rescue and recovery teams to reach the victims.

“The resources inside Libya aren't enough to face this tragedy.”

Ms Shennib, who is from Derna, has not been heard from since 12pm on Monday, local time. Communications are down in Derna due to the storm.

The aftermath of flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya. AFP

Aid has started arriving at Martuba Airbase, with countries including the UAE, Egypt and Algeria providing assistance.

In the meantime, local efforts have been essential – with some schools being turned into shelters.

In Benghazi, Al Fakhamah Hotel Apartments has opened its doors to receive people left homeless by the flooding.

“We have 50 suites, that can fit 300 people,” the son of the hotel's owner, Dr Ali Zarqa'a, an orthopaedic surgeon, told The National by phone.

“We have set up an emergency operations room through which we are co-ordinating with the local authorities.”

“We are yet to receive our first group of people – although many remain stuck. We are receiving people who are unable to take shelter in schools, like the elderly and people with special needs.”

“We will provide them with everything they need.”

Dr Zarqa'a has said he will be providing medical assistance.