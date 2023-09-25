Sheikh Hamdan hails UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in Dubai meeting

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, hailed Sultan Al Neyadi's historic achievements in space during a meeting with the UAE astronaut on Monday.

Sheikh Hamdan heaped praise on Dr Al Neyadi during a visit to Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, where he also underlined the crucial work carried out by the Earth-based team leading the momentous Zayed Ambition 2 mission to the International Space Station.

The trailblazing space traveller received a hero's welcome after returning to the UAE last week, following six months in space.

He was greeted by President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at a reception at Abu Dhabi's new airport terminal, before enjoying a hometown welcome from proud residents in Al Ain.

Dr Al Neyadi completed the Arab world's longest space mission and became the first astronaut from the region to conduct a spacewalk.

“The Zayed 2 Mission is the latest in our journey of continuous accomplishments since the launch of our space programme," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"The UAE leadership’s vision continues to inspire us to pursue new frontiers in space exploration.

التقيت اليوم رائد الفضاء الإماراتي سلطان النيادي وفريق عمل مهمة "طموح زايد 2" في مركز محمد بن راشد للفضاء ... نبارك لسلطان إنجاز أطول مهمة فضائية عربية باقتدار ونبارك لفريق المركز تسجيلهم لإنجاز إماراتي وعربي جديد ... إنجازاتنا في قطاع الفضاء تترجم رؤى قيادة دولة الإمارات في… pic.twitter.com/XgpV9NfabV — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 25, 2023

As part of our steadfast commitment to serving humanity, the UAE is set to launch new ambitious space projects.”

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the passion and dedication of the MBRSC team, which supported Dr Al Neyadi during his voyage.

“The determination of our youth opens the door to new horizons in the fields of science, technology and innovation, which are of great importance to the future of space exploration,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The outstanding achievements of MBRSC’s missions demonstrate that we have a team capable of successfully managing complex space projects.

READ MORE Sheikh Hamdan praises team behind Sultan Al Neyadi's successful UAE space mission

"We have been able to develop a deep pool of national talent as a result of the leadership’s belief in the capabilities of our youth."

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Dr Al Neyadi on the series of scientific experiments he conducted on the ISS during the meeting, at which fellow UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri was also present.

“We take great pride in seeing a UAE astronaut achieving such a significant milestone in the space sector, further elevating the UAE’s standing in space exploration," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"This mission is a testament to the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of human knowledge.”

Sultan Al Neyadi's homecoming - in pictures