Sheikh Hamdan praises team behind Sultan Al Neyadi's successful UAE space mission

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has praised the teams at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre for conducting a successful space mission.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said the mission has reinforced the UAE's status as a regional and global leader in space exploration, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returned to the UAE after his historic six-month visit to the International Space Station on Monday.

He praised the teams at MBRSC for their dedication over the last six months, their continuous follow up to accomplish the longest Arab space trip and ensuring the astronaut's safe return home.

"With the successful accomplishment of Sultan Al Neyadi's mission to space, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre has completed another momentous achievement," Sheikh Hamdan, who is also chairman of the MBRSC, said.

"The Zayed 2 mission reflects our leaders' boundless vision and marks a remarkable milestone in the UAE's space journey."

Sheikh Hamdan said the mission has demonstrated the capabilities of Emiratis and shared his gratitude to the MBRSC teams for their "exemplary commitment".

"Together we continue to set new benchmarks for innovation and excellence. I eagerly anticipate the next chapter in our space exploration journey," he added.

The Emirati astronaut returned to the UAE on Monday to a grand reception, with President Sheikh Mohamed and Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, meeting him at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Dr Al Neyadi became the first Arab to carry out an extended space mission, as well as the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

He took part in more than 200 experiments on the orbiting outpost that were assigned to him by Nasa and universities in the UAE.

The MBRSC develops research, projects and studies on space to support the UAE's drive for advancing the sector and building national knowledge and scientific capabilities.