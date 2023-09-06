Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to Dubai Police for efforts to ensure public safety

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid tribute to Dubai Police for its efforts to enhance public safety and security, as well as combating crime.

Sheikh Hamdan made his comments following a tour of Dubai Police Officers Club, according to state news agency Wam on Wednesday evening.

He was received by Maj Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, as well as other senior figures.

"During a visit to the Dubai Police Officers Club, I looked at Dubai Police's unique projects and initiatives," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on social media.

"Guided by a vision to achieve the highest global standards of security, we continue to work towards strengthening Dubai's stature as one of the world’s safest cities.

"We are committed to harnessing all resources to further enhance the quality of life of our citizens, residents and visitors."

Sheikh Hamdan praised Dubai Police for community service initiatives and efforts to boost safety.

He also highlighted the police’s use of state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel to achieve its targets.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the significant role of female officers in Dubai Police, acknowledging their positive impact in "reinforcing the overall security framework".

He was also updated on the efforts of police to crack down on international drug dealing networks.