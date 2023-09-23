UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on country's National Day

UAE leaders have shared their congratulations with Saudi Arabia as the country celebrates its 93rd birthday today.

Saudi National Day, also known as Al-Yaom-ul-Watany, has a theme this year – This is Our Home.

أبارك لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان والشعب السعودي الشقيق اليوم الوطني، نشارك المملكة العربية السعودية أفراحها الوطنية ونتمنى لها المزيد من التنمية والتقدم والرخاء. pic.twitter.com/s3AJG7p50p — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 23, 2023

Leaders from across the UAE took to social media on Saturday to share their congratulations.

"Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on their 93rd National Day," wrote President Sheikh Mohamed.

"As we commemorate this day, we in the UAE wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity."

Also sending his congratulations was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

كل التهاني للمملكة العربية السعودية وشعبها وملكها وولي عهده الأمين بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي .. نسأل الله أن يديم خيرهم وأمنهم وعزهم .. وأن يديم الأخوة والمحبة بين الشعبين الشقيقين .. كل عام وأنتم بخير .. وشعبكم إلى خير ..وراية مجدكم خفاقة عالية . pic.twitter.com/QspLd1MOeM — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 23, 2023

"All congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its King, and his trustworthy Crown Prince on the occasion of the Saudi National Day," he said on social media.

"We ask God to perpetuate their goodness, security, and pride ... and to perpetuate brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples.

"Happy New Year ... and may your people be well ... and may the banner of your glory fly high."

National Day celebrations kicked off in all major cities across Saudi Arabia from Wednesday and will last until Sunday.

National Day shows include military parades, a biker parade and an arms exhibition in major cities.

Streets, schools, universities, public and private spaces will all be displaying the green Saudi flag.

Part of the military parade and marches began in Riyadh on Thursday with the participation of various sectors of the Ministry of Interior.

The government organised a military march and air shows at cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Al Baha, Tabuk, Abha, Dhahran, Al Jawf, Al Ahsa, Khamis Mushait, Al Khobar and Dammam.

The eastern and western fleets of the Royal Saudi Navy will participate in National Day celebrations with marine processions.

Cafes, restaurants, parks and local retailers will also be celebrating the date, which has been declared a national holiday, with green-and-white decor, special offers for the day and activities such as face painting and games for adults and children.