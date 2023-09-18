'Destined to Play' documents rise of Saudi Arabia women's national team

A new documentary on the Saudi Arabian women’s national team will inspire girls in the kingdom to realise their dream of also representing the country, according to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Destined to Play, a 45-minute factual film charting the rise of the Saudi women’s senior national football team, was released last week on Fifa+.

The documentary follows the team for four matches, providing a behind-the-scenes portrayal of the group’s attempt to become an established competitor on the women’s international football scene.

Set up in 2021, the national team made history earlier this year by entering the Fifa women’s world ranking for the first time. To date, they have participated in nine matches, including winning a friendly tournament as hosts in January.

Vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Lamia Bahaian, said of the documentary release: “This special and inspiring film shares our journey, passion and unwavering love for football through very powerful stories. I’m certain that Destined to Play will surprise and unite a lot of fans around the world.

“Today, young girls across Saudi Arabia are paving their way of following their dream of representing their country, and this documentary will only help them realise its possibility even more.”

Al Ittihad midfielder Layan Jouhari is one of the players featured in Destined to Play, alongside captain Bayan Sadagah and goalkeeper Sarah Khalid. Jouhari, 22, has followed in the footsteps on her uncle, who previously represented the Ittihad men’s team.

“All men, in general, in the family dreamt of playing for Saudi Arabia,” Jouhari said. “When they saw their little girl playing in the national team, I remember my brother telling me, ‘You’re not just living your dream, you’re living our dream’.

“That moment gave me goosebumps; that really hit hard. That was such a crazy moment – it’s bigger than just you.”

Destined to Play is available to watch at fifaplus.com.