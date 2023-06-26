Saudi Arabia announces 49.9m riyals investment to strengthen women's football

Saudi Arabia is taking giant strides in the world of sport, entering new spheres and bringing in fresh investment and vision. After heavy investments in golf and men's football, the kingdom is now turning its attention to women's football.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) on Monday announced a funding initiative and support system for the women’s game.

The groundbreaking project is designed to strengthen and enhance women’s football leagues and the wider sport in Saudi Arabia.

The SAFF programme will provide financial assistance to the Saudi Premier League and women's first division clubs.

To be eligible for this funding, clubs must have a SAFF membership and Nafes license to actively participate in all women’s tournaments organised by the federation. They must also meet the organisational and technical requirements issued by SAFF. Furthermore, clubs must demonstrate their financial adequacy and commitment to a financial efficiency system.

Anoud Al Asmari is first Saudi female referee to obtain a FIFA license.

Under the ambitious venture, SAFF will allocate 49.9 million Saudi riyals ($13m) to women’s football programmes across the country.

Commenting on the occasion, Lamia Bahaian, the newly elected vice-president of SAFF, said: “Today’s announcement is another monumental step for SAFF in our unwavering dedication to developing and sustaining a thriving women’s football presence in the kingdom.

"We aim to inspire young girls that a career in football is not only feasible for them but promising. Women and girls are central to everything we do in sport, ensuring that we provide equal access to facilities, opportunities, and careers both on and off the pitch. This is made possible thanks to the tremendous support received from SAFF's management.”

She added: “A key motivation behind this programme has stemmed from witnessing an incredible 30 per cent growth in women’s football clubs and players across Saudi Arabia, not just the major cities, over the past year. The interest potential of women’s football is vast and we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to support and sustain this growth.”

Among the many goals of the programme are expanding competitions to include an Under-17 team and women’s futsal senior team, creating job opportunities and developing workforce by appointing Saudi female coaches within the technical staff, and recruiting women in the administrative, technical, and medical positions. And also to develop athletes to represent national teams by signing professional contracts.

Women's sports in the kingdom have made remarkable progress, with over 190,000 females now actively participating in various disciplines.

Currently, the Premier and first division leagues feature more than 30 clubs and over 600 players representing more than 20 nationalities.

Nearly 50 female referees are officiating league matches, with the first Saudi female referee – Anoud Al Asmari – obtaining Fifa’s license.