Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Nigeria

President Sheikh Mohamed has held talks with the President of Nigeria in a bid to bolster ties with the African country.

Mr Bolu Ahmed Tinibu was received at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The meeting was part of Mr Tinibu's stopover in the Middle East after leaving India where he attended the G20 summit.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his keenness to work together to improve the relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to co-operate and find opportunities for development in various fields including economic, sustainability, energy and climate action.

They also touched on a number of regional and economic issues, including the Cop28 climate conference, which is being held in Dubai later this year.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's commitment to expand its relations with Nigeria.

READ MORE UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in India for G20 summit

It was the first time Sheikh Mohamed had met Mr Tinibu since he was sworn in as Nigeria's President in June after a successful electoral campaign.

The two leaders were joined by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of States for International Co-operation, and Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President.

Mr Tinibu was accompanied by Nigerian cabinet members Fetus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Yesuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, and Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Governor of Kwara State.