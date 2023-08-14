Sheikh Mohamed witnesses oaths of newly appointed UAE ambassadors

President Sheikh Mohamed has witnessed the oaths of two newly appointed UAE ambassadors.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, ambassador to Qatar, and Salem Ibrahim bin Ahmed, ambassador to Kenya, attended their oath-taking ceremony on Monday, state news agency Wam reported.

The ceremony took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed wished the two ambassadors success in their new duties and urged them to use their efforts to strengthen the UAE's relations with Qatar and Kenya.

He also stressed that building a co-operative relationship would be beneficial for all.

The new ambassadors expressed their gratitude towards Sheikh Mohamed and their pride in representing the country to contribute to its national interests by strengthening ties between the countries.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.