President Sheikh Mohamed and Iraqi PM discuss ties during phone call

UAE leader and Mohammed Al Sudani spoke on Saturday

President Sheikh Mohammed (right) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration. UAE Presidential Court
Aug 12, 2023
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani by telephone on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them further.

Wam news agency said the two leaders reviewed current areas of co-operation between the UAE and Iraq during the call.

They also explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration between their countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Sudani also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, Wam said.

They reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and co-operation in the region to enable development and prosperity.

Updated: August 12, 2023, 5:21 PM
Iraq

