Two killed and two seriously injured in Dubai road crash

Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a crash in Dubai involving a pickup truck and a lorry in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dubai Police said the incident took place on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, heading towards Abu Dhabi, shortly before 5.35am.

Police said the driver of the pickup had failed to keep a safe distance from the lorry travelling in front, causing the crash.

The two injured were taken to hospital for immediate treatment. Police did not disclose further details of their injuries, or about the two fatalities.

Read More Road accidents in UAE caused 381 deaths last year

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of Dubai Police’s general traffic department, said patrols and emergency crews responded quickly after receiving a report of the incident at 5.35am.

“Preliminary information revealed that the cause of the accident was the pickup driver's failure to leave enough distance between the vehicles.”

It is not known if those killed or injured were drivers or passengers in the two vehicles.

“The tragic event underscores the critical importance of adhering to road safety measures,” Brigadier Juma said.

He urged drivers to stay a safe distance from other vehicles at all times.

“Leaving a safe distance is a sign of civilised behaviour and a culture of safe driving,” he said.

He also issued a warning over the consequences of tailgating.

“Such behaviour can lead to driver distraction and a higher risk of dangerous traffic accidents.”