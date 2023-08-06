UAE weather: More rain expected this week in the east

Rain is expected to continue in parts of the UAE this week, along with strong winds that will cause dusty conditions.

The eastern coast, including parts of Sharjah and Fujairah, can expect rain from Monday to Wednesday because of convective clouds.

On Saturday, Dubai was hit by heavy rain, thunder and dust storms.

Residents reported hearing cracks of thunder while dust blanketed parts of the emirate.

The unsettled conditions came after Al Ain was lashed by heavy rain on Friday. Videos showed motorists navigating downpours in the UAE's Garden City.

On Monday, temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach 44ºC, and it will be partly cloudy.

It will be slightly cooler in Fujairah.

Wind speeds on the east coast, however, will be strong, with speeds of up to 45km/hr.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to remain the same, with temperatures hovering at mid-40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and remain humid in most parts of the country.

It will stay cooler in Fujairah because of the wet weather.