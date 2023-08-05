UAE braces for more rain after Friday downpours

Parts of the UAE are preparing for more wet weather at the weekend and next week after Al Ain was lashed by heavy rain on Friday.

Video released by the National Centre of Meteorology showed motorists navigating downpours in the UAE's Garden City.

Abu Dhabi Police temporarily lowered the speed limit on the Dubai to Al Ain Road from 140kph to 120kph and urged motorists to “exercise caution due to the rainy weather”.

The NCM, in its latest five-day bulletin, forecast rainfall on Saturday afternoon, Sunday and Monday in eastern parts of the Emirates.

The country has experienced unsettled weather in recent days, with high temperatures and humidity coupled with spells of fog and rain.

Despite the wet weather, Al Ain recorded the highest temperature in the country on Friday, reaching 49°C.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-40ºC in Abu Dhabi over the next five days, but will be slightly lower in Dubai.

For those seeking some respite from the intense sun, Fujairah is the place to be.

Temperatures there are expected to hit 36°C between Saturday to Tuesday, rising to 39°C on Wednesday.

