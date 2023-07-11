Emiratis have three months to register unlicensed weapons or face legal action

Emiratis who own unlicensed weapons are urged to register them within three months, starting from August 1, or face legal action.

The Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices of the Supreme Council for National Security relaunched last year's initiative that aims to remind citizens of the security and safety rules involved in owning a firearm.

Licensed companies will also be able to buy weapons from UAE citizens who wish to sell them.

The initiative will start on August 1 and Emiratis will have three months to register their firearms to avoid legal action.

Mohammed Al Neyadi, director general of the Weapons and Dangerous Materials Bureau, said that the initiative had been relaunched in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to give new opportunity to those who were unable to register their weapons last year.

The campaign was relaunched during a meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, which was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police.

“In the UAE, we enjoy great safety and security thanks to the wise leadership and its vision of looking forward to the future by enacting laws and legislation that preserve and protect the rights of all and these legislations are the basis for everyone's safety and security,” said Mr Al Neyadi in a press release.

He added that allowing companies to buy used weapons and resell them will provide citizens with the opportunity to buy new firearms, sell their old ones for a reasonable price, or get rid of weapons in their possession entirely.

The campaign aims to protect citizens from the legal consequences of possessing unlicensed weapons and ammunition as well as to raise awareness of illegal possession.

The committee also announced an event called the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship.