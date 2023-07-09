Sheikh Hamdan announces distribution of 3,200 residential plots for Emirati citizens

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced that more than 3,000 residential plots have been allocated to Emirati citizens living in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan on Sunday said Dubai Municipality had distributed 3,200 residential plots of land to UAE citizens.

The housing package is part of the historic Dh65 billion budget approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, that aims to upgrade Emirati homes over the next 20 years.

As part of implementing @HHShkMohd’s vision to provide the highest quality of life for citizens, @DMunicipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai. We continue to place the uppermost priority on ensuring the welfare of citizens and… — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 9, 2023

"As part of implementing Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision to provide the highest quality of life for citizens, Dubai Municipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter.

"We continue to place the uppermost priority on ensuring the welfare of citizens and enhancing social cohesiveness and family stability."

The allocation of plots is to support Dubai's Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affair housing plan, as well as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to achieve sustainable development in Dubai and boost the quality of life in the emirate.

The plots will be fully serviced.

During its first year, the committee approved the allocation of 11,500 land plots for citizens, as well as housing loans worth Dh7 billion, benefiting about 7,000 people.