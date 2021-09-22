Sheikh Mohammed allocates Dh65 billion to Emirati housing programme in Dubai

Ruler of Dubai says he will supervise the integrated housing policy himself

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The National
Sep 22, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that Dh65 billion will be allocated to a housing programme in Dubai for UAE citizens.

The money will be spent in over the next two decades to ensure that Emiratis have a decent place to live.

The number of citizens benefiting from the housing programme will increase by 400 per cent.

"Today, we approved the citizens' housing programme in Dubai in which we allocated a budget of 65 billion dirhams for the next twenty years," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We also directed to immediately multiply four-fold the number of beneficiaries of the housing programme, and allocate new lands sufficient for citizens to live in for the next twenty years."

The Dubai Ruler said he will supervise the integrated housing policy himself.

"We have adopted an integrated housing policy, which I will supervise myself, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, deputy ruler of Dubai, will follow up its plans.

"Decent housing is a dignity and a right for all," he said.

"A decent life for the people of the country is the first priority for the government’s work."

In May, a Dh1.264 billion ($344m) housing project for Emiratis was inaugurated in Al Mirfa City, Al Dhafra.

Al Mughirah project, which includes 410 villas for UAE citizens, combines modern design with features inspired by Emirati culture.

The project was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region.

