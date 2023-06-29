UAE sends sacrificial meat to Syria for Eid Al Adha

Thousands of Syrians will receive a donation of sacrificial meat to mark Eid Al Adha from the Emirates Red Crescent.

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, two thousand pieces of meat were distributed under the Adahi initiative.

Up to 100,000 Syrian families affected by the earthquake in the region on February 6 will benefit from the donations.

The areas of Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs were all badly damaged in the natural disaster that killed 8,476 people in Syria and 50,783 in Turkey.

The initiative was carried out in co-operation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to help families in the affected areas over Eid and as part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to ease the suffering of people.

The meat was distributed to Syrians on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Wam

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation in Syria, said that the aid included 500 pieces of sacrificial meat in Aleppo, 500 in Latakia, 500 in Homs and 500 in Hama, reaching a total of 100,000 beneficiaries across the four Syrian governorates.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is one of the UAE's actions aimed at supporting Syrians under the guidance of its leadership.

As part of the operation, 186 aircraft and four ships with essential food supplies, medicines and medical equipment have been dispatched to support the recovery of the Syrian people.

Earlier this month, a fourth UAE aid ship arrived at Syria's port of Latakia, carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of aid.

The latest shipment is the largest delivery to be sent to Syria and will be distributed in co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to earthquake-affected areas.

The 2,823 tonnes of aid included 1,662 tonnes of food supplies, 321 tonnes of food baskets, 41 tonnes of dates, 777 tonnes of relief materials and 15 tonnes of building materials.

The initiative follows the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to help Syrians overcome problems in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The ERC has also sent clothes, laptops and desktop computers to more than 40,000 Syrians in the run-up to Eid Al Adha.

It has also offered to restore and maintain 40 schools in Latakia.

In mid-June, the UAE announced that it has joined forces with health authorities in Syria to carry out crucial heart operations in underprivileged communities.

The Cardiac Care initiative will be carried out by the ERC in conjunction with the Health Directorate in the Latakia governorate, in north-western Syria, Al Bassel Cardiology Hospital in Latakia and a specialist medical team.

The project will offer catheterisation and heart operations, and help address concerns over the prevalence of heart disease in the area.