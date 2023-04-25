Emirates Red Crescent raises Dh10.8bn for worldwide causes over 15 years

The UAE has provided more than Dh10.8 billion ($2.94 billion) in financial aid to more than 228 million people globally in only 15 years, it has been announced.

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, used the money to support relief operations, development projects, orphan sponsorships and reconstruction programmes both within and outside of the UAE, news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

ERC's domestic efforts have raised more than Dh1.45 billion, providing relief, support and shelter to at least 2.5 million people in the UAE, while more than Dh7 billion has been used for overseas programmes, reaching more than 214 million people.

These aid programmes have gone on to help orphans, their families, people with disabilities and students.

Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of directors of the ERC, announced the milestone at a meeting held at the headquarters of the Authority, where he praised the support of President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the ERC.

Speaking at the event, Dr Al Mazrouei said the ERC had significantly contributed to support people in troubled regions.

The ERC has become a key player in the humanitarian sector, providing vital relief efforts to worldwide regions affected by disasters.

More than Dh338 million has been raised for medical care, while more than Dh374 million has helped those in need of educational assistance.

The organisation has also donated more than Dh79 million to prisoners and their families, and Dh62.9 million to people with disabilities.

ERC also donated Dh180 million to Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr programmes, which included providing 75,000 iftar meals in Syria.

Last week, the ERC gave shopping vouchers to orphans in Syria to buy Eid clothes, as part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 2 mission, a humanitarian project to support the 160,000 people affected by the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6.

As part of its humanitarian efforts, the UAE also sent 194 relief flights and delivered 5,514 tonnes of aid to the earthquake-hit countries, while an army of volunteers from the UAE was sent to lend a vital hand.

Beneficiary countries included Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Greece, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Pakistan, Norway, Montenegro, Sweden, San Marino, Bangladesh, Albania, Kazakhstan, Bosnia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Estonia, Turkmenistan, Latvia, Moldova and Macedonia.