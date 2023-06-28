President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Emirates' Rulers

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with the Rulers of the Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

The Rulers were joined by Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and senior sheikhs at the reception held at Al Mushrif Palace.

In attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed performs Eid Al Adha prayers

Also in attendance were Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials in the various emirates.

Included among the senior sheikhs present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain.