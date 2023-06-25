Sheikh Mohammed congratulates UAE star pupil for exam results in phone call

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, made a surprise phone call to a star high school pupil to congratulate her on finishing top of the class in nationwide final year exams.

Sheikh Mohammed praised Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah for securing first place in the “elite track” of the country's public education system in a message on Twitter on Sunday.

He shared a recording of his phone conversation with the high achiever in a social media post.

He thanked school leaders and teachers for their efforts to shape young minds.

“I spoke with Yasmin Mahmoud Abdullah, I congratulated her for placing first in the Elite Track in high school,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“We congratulate all the graduates and all the mothers and fathers. We congratulate the homeland for this batch of sons and daughters and pray to God to grant them success and protect them.

“I also thank the teachers and all those in charge of the education sector for their dedication during the school year, and we are optimistic about a better and more beautiful academic year ahead, God willing.”

It is not the first time the Dubai Ruler has contacted the country's top pupils to pass on his best wishes.

Last year, he spoke with pupils at public schools operated by Emirates Schools Establishment before they received their exam results.

Pupil's call with Dubai Ruler

تحدثت مع ياسمين محمود عبدلله .. وباركت لها حصولها على المركز الأول لمسار النخبة في الثانوية العامة .. نبارك لكافة الخريجين .. ونبارك لجميع الآباء والأمهات .. ونبارك للوطن هذه الدفعة من أبنائه وبناته .. ندعو الله أن يوفق الجميع .. وأن يحفظ أبناءنا وبناتنا لوطنهم .. ويحفظ وطنهم لهم… pic.twitter.com/qxUBvA9rDd — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 25, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed begins the call by asking “Are you Yasmin Abdullah? I am Mohammed bin Rashid. How are you?”

Yasmin says “I am good” before Sheikh Mohammed asks “How is the family”. She replies, “They are good, too”.

“We want to congratulate you my daughter for getting the first-place nationwide,” Sheikh Mohammed continues.

“Where do you want to finish your studies?”

Yasmin tells the Dubai Ruler that she has applied to Khalifa University, the American University of Sharjah and the American University in Dubai.

“We wish you all the best and send my warm regards to your family,” Sheikh Mohammed adds.

Education key to UAE vision

The UAE leadership has made education a cornerstone of the country's development plans.

President Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE's commitment to supporting its next generation at a UAE Government Annual Meeting in November.

“I attended a session discussing the future of education, which remains one of our key strategic priorities,” said Sheikh Mohamed in a tweet at the time.

“By harnessing innovation and investing in our people, the UAE’s journey of progress will continue.”

His sentiments were echoed by Sheikh Mohammed.

“Education will remain a priority in the vision of the President of the country, with the efforts of a specialised government team and with an active and interactive educational field and with a society of parents who contribute to bringing up a generation that takes us to new future horizons,” he said during the gathering.