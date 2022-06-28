Sheikh Mohammed congratulates high school pupils on their good grades

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated high school pupils who received top scores in their final year exams.

He spoke with pupils at public schools operated by Emirates Schools Establishment. They will receive their results on Wednesday.

“I spoke a while ago with Mazoon Al Ketbi and Somaya Al Ketbi from high school, to congratulate them,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“We congratulate those who came first. We congratulate the graduates and their parents.

“We congratulate the homeland for getting a new cohort of its sons and daughters, its soldiers, its men and women.

“They are future leaders and we give them the good news that their coming days will be better and more beautiful.”