President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Arab leaders on Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent messages of congratulations to kings, emirs and presidents across the Arab world on the eve of Eid Al Adha.

The UAE leader called for the continued progress, prosperity and stability of their nations and people, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to leaders across the region.

Millions of Muslims around the world will mark the start of Eid Al Adha on Wednesday.

Many will begin the day by attending morning prayers at mosques, sharing festive joy with friends and family while reflecting on their faith.

This year's Eid Al Adha will be the first to be held without Covid-19 restrictions since 2019.

Eid Al Adha – the “festival of the sacrifice” – is marked during Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, which began on Monday, June 19. It is also the time the annual Hajj pilgrimage is performed.

Dhu Al Hijjah is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ashhur Al Hurom.

Sheikh Mohamed earlier exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings during phone conversations with leaders of countries in the region.

During the calls, Sheikh Mohamed sent his best wishes with Sultan Haitham of Oman, King Hamad of Bahrain and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The leaders expressed wishes for good health and happiness to all and the well-being of their countries and people, state news agency Wam reported.

They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity would prevail in Arab and Muslim nations around the world.

