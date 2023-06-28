Dazzling Eid Al Adha fireworks light up skies across the UAE

The UAE celebrated the start of Eid Al Adha in spectacular style on Wednesday as dazzling firework displays lit up the nation's skies.

Crowds gathered across the Emirates to witness the festivities as the holiday season got in full swing.

A series of colourful firework displays are being held across the UAE to mark this year's Eid Al Adha, which is the first to be held without Covid-19 restrictions since 2019.

Yas Bay, one of Abu Dhabi's leading leisure attractions, is among the prime locations to catch the entertainment.

The first of its three nightly firework shows was held on Wednesday.

Read More Eid Al Adha 2023: Where to watch the fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Public and private-sector workers are enjoying an extended Eid Al Adha break this year.

The public holiday began on Tuesday, with work not resuming until Monday.

The long holiday has proven a boost to the travel sector, with more than 750,000 passengers passing through Dubai International Airport since Friday.

UAE hotels are also reaping the rewards with many opting for a staycation.

From Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, many hotels are full or close to capacity as people aim to make the most of the six-day holiday.